Talking about fires, fumes and Boeing, watch as this venerable US Marine Corps' Boeing H-46 Sea Knight spontaneously bursts into flames on top of an aircraft carrier. While everyone escaped, Okinawa style, this shows the need for the Marines to get a replacement for their ageing helicopters, which were delivered from 1964 to 1971. I vote for jetpacks. [Liveleak]
H-46 Sea Knight Catches Fire, Shows Marines Need New Helis
