If you need a way to kickstart your mornings, or just really hate waking up before 3pm, this trio of alarm clocks may pique your interest. The alarm clocks are shaped like a grenade, soccer ball or baseball and are covered in a soft PVC material for reasons of safety. It features a sensor that shuts off when its thrown against a wall, floor or the poster cutout of your boss that you scream epithets at on a daily basis. But of course, something this cool only exists in Japan. [Trends In Japan via UberReview]
Grenade-Shaped Alarm Clock Requires Wall Impact To Shut It Off
