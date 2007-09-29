Next time you're wondering if the earthquake of the century is starting to hit, this GraGraph earthquake meter will let you know just how bad that tremblor is, in real time. Once an earthquake starts (it doesn't say how strong, could mean a lot of false alarms), this little alarm-clock-sized device lets out a powerful wail, and then helpfully suggests what you might do next. Presumably this gives you time to get out of your house before it falls down around you. It's peace of mind for $85, but come to think of it, if there's a really bad earthquake, do you really need an alarm to tell you to get the hell out of there? [Sci Fi Tech]
GraGraph Earthquake Meter Lets You Know When The Earth Moves Under Your Feet
