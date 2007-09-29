GPS Makers Garmin, TomTom, Mitac Pondering Mobile TV To Devices

The three GPS manufacturers, Garmin, TomTom and Mitac, are considering adding Mobile TV functionality to their portable GPS devices, reports DigiTimes. Whether all three, or even one, will eventually allow you to watch TV while driving is still up in the air, but their reasoning is that your time spent navigating is small in proportion to the total time you spend driving with your car with the nav system off. Unfortunately, having a video device in the view of the driver while the car's in motion is illegal in many states here; when watching TV while driving is outlawed, only outlaws will watch TV when driving. [Digitimes]