The impending onslaught of ads coming to everyone's phone just got a little bit more inevitable with Google announcing AdSense for Mobile. The new ad network brings Google contextual ads to the smallest screen for the first time—its current mobile ad service, AdWords, only does search result ads. Like regular AdSense, Google's paying per click—but we wonder how likely people are to click when it's on their phone? Perhaps Google's "two ads per page" advice will bolster clicks, but we're not holding our breath. Or clicking, rather. [NYT]
Google Jump Further Into Phone Ads With AdSense for Mobile
