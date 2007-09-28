Google Earth is once again changing the world — or, more specifically, they're changing the way swastika-shaped buildings are built. The Navy is spending upwards of $600,000 to modify a 40-year-old barracks that, when viewed by satellite imaging programs like Windows Live and Google Earth, looks like a giant swastika. It's nice that the world has the ever-vigilant Google Earth watchers to monitor the shape of our buildings, otherwise we'd end up spending $600,000 dollars on something worthwhile, like making California's TransAmerica building look less like a giant penis. [MSNBC]
Google Earth Helps Spot Swastika-Shaped Building
