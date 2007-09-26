Do you like playing chess...in the dark? Daan Van Tulder does, which is why he designed this LED chessboard complete with transparent and translucent pieces; all for the sole purpose of having a fantastic blue light to give your games that much more romantic ambiance. After all, don't all your chess matches end with you flipping the board over violently, spilling the pieces, and mounting your opponent? No? We gotta stop playing chess with Frucci. [Designer via Yanko Design via Crunchgear]
Glow In The Dark Chess Matches Radioactive Kasparov
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.