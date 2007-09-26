Glow In The Dark Chess Matches Radioactive Kasparov

Do you like playing chess...in the dark? Daan Van Tulder does, which is why he designed this LED chessboard complete with transparent and translucent pieces; all for the sole purpose of having a fantastic blue light to give your games that much more romantic ambiance. After all, don't all your chess matches end with you flipping the board over violently, spilling the pieces, and mounting your opponent? No? We gotta stop playing chess with Frucci. [Designer via Yanko Design via Crunchgear]