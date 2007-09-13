When we want to use our laptops in bed, we usually grimace through the third-degree burns or find some kind of laptop stand. This guy takes it one step further, creating a sliding laptop mount for his ceiling, complete with tracks and a power system to keep his unit charged as well. See the video to see what we mean when we say this is the laziest bastard we've seen in a while. [Instructables via Core77 via TechEBlog]
Gliding Laptop Mount is Perfect For The Lazy College Student
