Here's proof of Gizmodo intern Benny Goldman's dedication to his work: the gals at Gizmodo's beloved sister site Jezebel took him for a special back, sack and crack waxing, and here you can see the obvious pain he was put through just to get that clean, hairless look. The Jezebel babes are working on a series about turning the tables, making men do those unpleasant things that women have to do, and Benny—who happens to be a fine-looking young specimen—was hanging around the Gawker offices, which turned out to be the wrong place at the wrong time. So, was it worth it, Benny? [Jezebel]
Gizmodo Intern Tortured for the Cause
