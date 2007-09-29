We asked you to send us some gadgets to wreck a while back, and we finally got to the task today. The Geek Squad had a crusher set up at Digital Life, where they were being generous enough to break our tech products for free, rather than charge $49.99 like they usually do when people bring stuff to them. We put a whole stack of gadgets through there, and we were not disappointed by the results. It's safe to say no one is going to be using these things again, ever. Thanks to everyone who sent stuff in, and enjoy the carnage. | Video by Richard Blakeley
Gizmodo Crush-o-Thon 2007 Brutally Lays Waste to Outdated Gadgets
