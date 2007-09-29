Giz Readers' Best Computer Rigs Contest

After a Gizmodo reader sent us a photo of his amazing Star Wars-meet-CTU-meet-Firefly computer setup at the end of his LEGO Collectors Millennium Falcon unboxing images, we thought it could be a good idea to do a mini-contest to know what kind of cool rigs do you have. See the results and vote for your favourite after the jump. [Update: contest is still open until the end of Sunday. Post links to your entries in the comments.]