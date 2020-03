Gigashot A100 Series is Small, Full HD Camcorder from Toshiba

Here's a full-frontal of one of Toshiba's Gigashot A100 Full HD camcorders. The A100F has a 1.8-inch HDD with capacity of 100GB, while her younger sister, the A40F has, yep, 40GB on hers. But they both give you 1920 × 1080 resolution in MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 format. They're out in Japan mid-November, a month after the less sexy Gigashot K hits the shops. More pics and specs below. 10 x zoom lens Real-V engine reduces picture noise. Records in 1920×1080i and 1440×1080i resolution at 60fps in MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 format. Recording modes of XQ, HQ, or SP A100 has 12 hours' capacity of full HD video, 23 hours of standard 35 mm Fujinon lens with 45 mm diameter 3-inch LCD screen (320 x 240 res) SDHC-compatible SD card slot Audio recording at16bit/48kHz at 384 kbps bit rate Measures 78.1 × 135.4 × 79.0 mm A100F weighs 495 grams A40F weights 485 grams Battery life approx 75 mins Lithium ion battery Comes with AC adapter, remote control, USB cable, AV cable and D terminal cable. [Impress]