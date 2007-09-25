Gigashot A100 Series is Small, Full HD Camcorder from Toshiba

Here's a full-frontal of one of Toshiba's Gigashot A100 Full HD camcorders. The A100F has a 1.8-inch HDD with capacity of 100GB, while her younger sister, the A40F has, yep, 40GB on hers. But they both give you 1920 Ã— 1080 resolution in MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 format. They're out in Japan mid-November, a month after the less sexy Gigashot K hits the shops. More pics and specs below. 10 x zoom lens Real-V engine reduces picture noise. Records in 1920Ã—1080i and 1440Ã—1080i resolution at 60fps in MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 format. Recording modes of XQ, HQ, or SP A100 has 12 hours' capacity of full HD video, 23 hours of standard 35 mm Fujinon lens with 45 mm diameter 3-inch LCD screen (320 x 240 res) SDHC-compatible SD card slot Audio recording at16bit/48kHz at 384 kbps bit rate Measures 78.1 Ã— 135.4 Ã— 79.0 mm A100F weighs 495 grams A40F weights 485 grams Battery life approx 75 mins Lithium ion battery Comes with AC adapter, remote control, USB cable, AV cable and D terminal cable. [Impress]