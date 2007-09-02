Gidis Waterproof Flash Drive, For Those Living That Life

Gidis is making a splash with their waterproof Mdrive, styled by those cool fellows at INNO Design. The flash drives will be available in 1GB and 2GB flavours, retailing at $41 and $62, respectively.

The drives look sexy in their slim line black and red cases, but what situation would ever necessitate a waterproof flash drive? Unless you are literally living in an octopus's garden, as oppose to the metaphorical substance abused trip The Beatles were referring to, you probably will not need this. If you are actually living in an octopus's garden, fair play. Gosh, I'd like to be under the sea, in an Octopus' garden, in the shade...with a Gidis Mdrive. I'd ask my friends to come and see my octopu—too far, sorry. [Aving] .