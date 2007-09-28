Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

German Chocolate Bar Grenade Shows Cocoa Is Bad for Your Health After All

img_choc_grenade.gifThe MI5 says this chocolate bar is really a grenade. Made of steel and covered in chocolate, the Nazis designed this during WWII to kill British Royals, who were thought to be chocoholic and stupid. The Royals only had to open these and seven seconds later they will be dead. No bomb ever arrived to Britain, so the Royals remained as chocoholic and stupid as they ever where. [MI5 and Wikidpedia via Spluch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles