At first glance, Tokyoflash's Geomesh watch is an indecipherable mess that looks like a fragmented traffic light. Upon further review, and a glance at the instruction manual, the Geomesh becomes less intimidating and its retro-future awesomeness comes forth. In short, green dots represent the hour, yellow dots represent 5 minute chunks, and each red dot represents one minute. If I talk nicely to it, I wonder if it will beam me back up to the Starship Enterprise at 9:29. The Geomesh comes out soon for $US120. [Tokyoflash via Technabob via Sci Fi]
Geomesh Keeps the Abstract Timepiece Tradition Alive
