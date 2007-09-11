Genetic Disease, All Over Your Face

Instead of mapping chromosomes and protein patterns, London scientists have developed software that can detect 30 different genetic diseases with an accuracy of 90%, just by analyzing a 3D facial scan. And while it may seem...superficial to judge disease through a patient's face, apparently there are over 700 genetic diseases that have identifiable facial patterns.

While a 90% recognition rate is 10% from perfect, such tests could become excellent prescreening methods, especially as the functional database grows to identify more and rarer conditions. This is why...er...my friend refuses to get cosmetic surgery. One day doctors will scan...his...face and have a solid argument on why he still wets the bed and needs to sleep with choochoo blankets. And just think of the efficient future when compact cameras use smile detectors that spot autism. [scotsman via spluch]