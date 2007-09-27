Gateway One All-In-One PC Revealed

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

gatewayone_front.jpgGateway's been acting all mysterious about its upcoming one-piece PC, and now the cow's out of the bag (with no spots anywhere in sight), revealing the Gateway One, a 19-inch all-in-one desktop box that's just 3.6 inches deep. The long-chinned PC will be available in three models, two of them retail versions and one available only online, and all of them carrying mildly respectable specs.gatewayone-lg2.jpg The low-end retail version starts out with a 1.5GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor inside as well as 2GB of RAM and a 320GB hard drive along with Intel X3100 graphics, and that'll cost you $1300. The higher-end retail version bolsters the specs, raising that Core 2 Duo chip to 2GHz, adding an extra gig of RAM to 3GB and bumping up that hard disc to 500GB. In between those two is the $1500 online version, just like a low-end model except with a 400GB hard drive and a better Radeon HD 2600 graphics chipset.

Notice the slot-loading DVD burner on the side there, which we wish would have been a combo Blu-ray/HD DVD burner. Politics and pricing prevented that now, but it might not someday. There's also a quartet of USB ports, gigabit Ethernet and AV ports that feed the external power adaptor in an attempt to eliminate some desktop cable clutter.

Even though the design does have an enormous chin, we're liking the way it's apparently bezel-free, making it look somewhat like the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey when the monitor is turned off—a flat black expanse. Spooky. [Electronista, via CrunchGear]

