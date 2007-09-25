The Gamercize gaming exercise machine we showed you before has a new version for Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii coming out really really soon. The idea is the same as the old version though: your controllers only respond if you're pedaling or cycling, allowing you to exercise and game at the same time. Seeing as we spend about half our lives blogging and the other half playing games, if they can somehow attach these to our keyboards so we have to exercise in order to type, we'd the legs of a horse-baby. [ThinkGeek (last gen) via Wonderland]
Gamercize Pro-Sport Next-Gen Exercise Gaming Available Soon
