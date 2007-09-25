Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Gamercize Pro-Sport Next-Gen Exercise Gaming Available Soon

gamersize.jpgThe Gamercize gaming exercise machine we showed you before has a new version for Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii coming out really really soon. The idea is the same as the old version though: your controllers only respond if you're pedaling or cycling, allowing you to exercise and game at the same time. Seeing as we spend about half our lives blogging and the other half playing games, if they can somehow attach these to our keyboards so we have to exercise in order to type, we'd the legs of a horse-baby. [ThinkGeek (last gen) via Wonderland]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles