Gadget Sadism: How Should We Hurt Some Gadgets?

A few weeks ago, I asked you to send in your old and useless gadgets for us to destroy. We now have a pile of gadgets on death row, and we're gonna start going to town on them next week. All we need now from you lovely people is some help brainstorming some creative ways to send some gadgets to the junkyard in style. How would you like to see us get rid of such items as an old camcorder, an old smartphone, and an outdated gaming console or two? Let's hear your most sick and twisted ideas; our favourites will be used for technological homicide.