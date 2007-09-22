Furutech DFV-1 LP Flattener Irons Your Warped Vinyl

We've known Furutech to build some crazy home theatre accessories like the DeMag, so it doesn't surprise us that they also make the DFV-1, a vinyl LP flattener that relies on precision heating and cooling to get the job done. For $1,480, it might be overkill for repairing my now unplayable Christmas in the Stars Star Wars Christmas album. Maybe I should try the $12 internet home remedy first, or just buy a good one on eBay. [Furutech via Crave]