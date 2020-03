Reader Derek Jenkins was disappointed that he couldn't find a good unboxing of the very sexy Fujitsu U1010 UMPC. So he bought one and did it himself. How can we dony such commitment to the demands of unboxing tech pr0n?

A few of his findings on the local release: - No leather flip case for APAC, but a neoprene slip case - Battery real world about 2h 25m - Wi-Fi sensitivity is kick ass

Check out his full take over at his Facebook gallery [Fujitsu U1010 unboxing]