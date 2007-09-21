Fuji Xerox's Photocopier Translates English to Japanese or Korean

Fuji Xerox has developed a new photocopier that can scan a document written in English and then print a copy of it in Japanese or Korean. The photocopier can also do the reverse — translating Japanese or Korean to English — while almost magically maintaining the original layout.

The machine works by networking with a dedicated translation server while simultaneously using various programs to distinguish between actual words and, say, a coffee stain. It's not available for mass-production just yet but the pessimist in me says it'll be more useful for a laugh than an actual translation. [DigitalWorldTokyo via UberReview]