TechCrunch France and Crunchgear have two bits of information on the French iPhone that's sure to disappoint: no 3G and no unlimited data plan. We'll find out more at the Apple Expo in Paris later this month. [Crunchgear]

AU: If Europe gets non-3G iPhone's at launch, I fear that could be a sign of similarly weak offerings at our launch too. Let's hope not, because I really don't think it's a great PHONE if it only does 2G data and has big gaps in its phone feature set. Anyhoo...