A MacRumors forum member discovered that you can actually get free ringtones directly inside iTunes by just changing around a file extension. All official purchased ringtones have the .M4R extension, so all you have to do is rename any AAC file to a M4R file to get it to show up in iTunes under Ringtones. Sync to your phone and you're done. To delete the ringtones, you may have to go into the Ringtones folder under your iTunes music directory. Zero cents beats 99 cents any day. [MacRumors]
Free iPhone Ringtones From Directly Inside iTunes 7.4
