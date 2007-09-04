Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fone Zone buys Next Byte: an iPhone clue?

fonezone.jpgNews broke over a week ago on the Fone Zone buyout of Apple reseller Next Byte. Thought we'd better throw in some speculation on the subject, because we've had a few reader queries: could this offer any clues on the iPhone network deal?

In a word, no. Fone Zone may be Telstra exclusive, but that won't make Next Byte the same. This is Fone Zone broadening the income portfolio - if Telstra gets iPhone, Fone Zone won't need to be an Apple reseller to stock it. I'd almost think that, if it is anything at all (and I stress, I don't think it is), it would be a firming of the idea that Telstra won't have iPhone on their network. They want in on Apple goodies, and perhaps they aren't expecting to see any in a Telstra-only store anytime soon? -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles