This MD4-200 MD is a microdrone, a small flying machine with a built-in GPS for "position hold (in case of strong winds and autonomour waypoint navigation." It can do surveillance and it even has a blackbox, which uses a microSD card to save flight data in real-time. However, perhaps the coolest thing is their new prototype Wiimote-like remote control, which apparently has been made using a Braun electric razor and assorted electronic components. [Microdrones via Gizmowatch]
Flying Microdrone Machine Uses Prototype Wiimote-Like Remote Control, GPS Waypoint Navigation
