Floating Solar Island Will Produce Energy While Annoying Plankton and Fish

Ras al-Khaimah &mdash one of the United Arab Emirates, not a relative of Batman's nemesis &mdash is going to install this floating solar island, which will be 0.62 miles in diameter when completed. Due to the lack of space in land, the micro-state contracted the NeuchÃ¢tel's Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology to design it, paying $5 million toward the construction of the project. The island will produce electricity by heating up water to produce vapor and will be able to propel itself in case bad weather strikes. [GoodCleanTech]