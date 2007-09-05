This Russian helicopter is shown flying around with its rotors not moving. Have the Ruskies reverse-engineered some alien technology to create hovering helicopters? If so, why did the jackasses bother to put rotors on? Allow me to answer those questions.It's a normal helicopter — no alien technology here, unfortunately. It's actually an optical illusion caused by the video camera. It's shooting at a high framerate, high enough to match the speed of the rotors. What results is every frame capturing the rotors in the same position, making them seem motionless with no blur. So there you have it; the Russians still can't build hovering helicopters. But hey, you never know what they're working on. [Boing Boing Gadgets]
Floating Russian Chopper Seems to Fly Without Spinning its Rotors
