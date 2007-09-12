Flip Video Ultra: Better Than the Original, But Still for Your Mom

Today the Mossberg Solution takes a whack at Pure Digital's update to the Flip Video, the Flip Video Ultra. The 60-minute (2GB) and 30-minute (1GB) models run $30 more a piece than the original, but basically improve on them in every way (better screen, resolution, etc.). Overall, the Solution says it's "a pleasure to record startlingly good footage for a camera of its size both indoors and outside" and fairly easy to share video, which is the focus of the update. Just don't expect to share pristine quality video, since it's still lower res than a standard camcorder. [Mossy Solution]