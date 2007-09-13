Microsoft Flight Simulator X just got cooler: when you strap the Vuzix VR920 headest on and look around, the camera follows your movements. The goggles show you an interactive 3D cockpit, while onscreen, onlookers see a 2D version. Vuzix (which was called Icuiti until a week or so ago) will soon launch an A/V version for $350 which connects to DVD players, phones or anything else with a composite video out. Video by Nick McGlynn [Vuzix]
Flight Sim + Vuzix VR920 Virtual Reality Goggles = Airsick Fun
