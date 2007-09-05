FleetHorse: The Horse-Powered Car

Hey guys, I've got the best plan to both keep our cars and reduce our reliance on oil. Know what it is? It's so awesome. Ok, here it is. You take a van, right? And then you hollow out the back, and stick a horse inside. Dude, isn't it great? A horse-powered-car! Duuuuude, just picture it. Why are you leaving? No, I'm not high, YOU'RE HIGH! [Fleethorse - Thanks Ariel!]