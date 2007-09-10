First Wi-Fi Blackberry (8820) On Sale Now

The Blackberry 8820, the first Wi-Fi-equipped Blackberry, is on sale now at Amazon for use with AT&T. It's an update to the 8800 that adds a little 2005 razzle dazzle to the aging but solid line of push email products. Listed for $199, you'll have to wait 2-4 weeks for delivery. So until then, we recommend absolutely not leaving your house, instead relying upon a hardwired connection to get Giz updates. It's a small sacrifice for the greater good. [amazon via bgr]