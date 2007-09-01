A shot of the new LG VX1000 was recently posted in the forums, revealing what could be the successor to Verizon's enV branded phone. Other than a slightly sleeker design and what appears to be a larger screen, not much information is known. Obviously, there is no word yet on pricing or availably. [The Boy Genius Report via Howard Forums]
First LG VX1000 Shot Shows New enV
