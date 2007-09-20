Giz buddy Sean Captain of Pop Science — Sorry, SÃ©an — got a hands on of the Pico projector we saw at CES. From the photo, it looks surprisingly bright for a system meant to eventually be crammed into the gullet of a cellphone. The laser based system is loud, but notes that we'll hear of the Pico in an official product before CES is through. (Don't forget, Motorola is already signed up.) He also notes that a LED based system is coming that should run a lot cooler, and go for a lot less money, although I'd guess it won't be nearly as bright. Video: [PopSci]
First Hands-On of the Cellphone-Sized Pico Projector, LED Version Coming
