First Hands-On of the Cellphone-Sized Pico Projector, LED Version Coming

pico1.jpegGiz buddy Sean Captain of Pop Science — Sorry, SÃ©an — got a hands on of the Pico projector we saw at CES. From the photo, it looks surprisingly bright for a system meant to eventually be crammed into the gullet of a cellphone. The laser based system is loud, but notes that we'll hear of the Pico in an official product before CES is through. (Don't forget, Motorola is already signed up.) He also notes that a LED based system is coming that should run a lot cooler, and go for a lot less money, although I'd guess it won't be nearly as bright. Video: [PopSci]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

