It is thinner than I could have imagined. Screen is identical, and instead of the black bottom back, it has a black section for wifi in the top right. Store is fast, headset on the bottom, there is a black aluminum bezel around where the steel iPhone rim is. Best news is the headset jack is NOT recessed like the iPhone. Buying on the Starbucks store is really really fast. Downloads at 150K a second.
First Hands On the New iPod Touch (Plus Gallery)
