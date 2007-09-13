First Gullwing Stretch Limo Ferrari

This here is the world's first Ferrari 360 Modena converted to a gullwing stretch limo. It's 23 feet long, but with 400HP, goes zero to 60mph in about 6 seconds. These mods, and the extra 6 Recaro seats, cost Â£200k. Sounds like a deal to me. We've got one more photo of the gullwing in full splendor, but Gizmag, who broke the story, has a few more photos. [Gizmag]