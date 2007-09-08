Firefox Reaches 400 Million Downloads (tear)

Since its launch on November 9th, 2004, Firefox's downloads have continued doubling on a yearly basis. And now, they've reached the blessed, fabled, Holy Grailish 400 million mark.

OK, maybe there's nothing special about 400 million in particular, but it seems like an impressive amount. And congrats to the Mozilla on their free product. Because without it, I couldn't do my job. (Yes, I'm looking at you, Safari and Explorer. And no, I didn't know you were standing right there, Opera, but I sort of don't care.) Let's all dork out and list our favourite extensions in the comments. [spreadfirefox via boygeniusreport]