Let us give thanks for firefighters and their mighty equipment. As well as putting out fires, rescuing people from burning buildings and being strong, brave and exemplary individuals, they can do special tricks with their hoses &mdash like this one: lifting a car using the extreme water pressure from eight (I think) of their hoses. Again, please. [Live Leak]
Firefighters Lift a Car Using their Hoses
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.