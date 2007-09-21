Ferrari Racing GPS Pocket PC from Acer has Navteq Maps

Acer announced today another product in its hook-up with Ferrari: a pocket PC with GPS that includes the latest Navteq maps, and a feature called Powerful Trip Planning, that even shows you Ferrari Points of Interest, like Ferrari dealers and museums. Full specs below.Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity 122 grams 58 x 108 x 16.8 mm 2.8-inch screen Touchscreen GPS Microsoft Windows Mobile 5.0 OS includes Pocket Outlook, MSN, Word, Excel and the new Power Point Mobile. SirfStarIII LP GPS receiver Navteq pre-installed maps (latest 2006 issues)

The peeps at Acer haven't put a pricetag on it, but expect it to be too 'spenny for what it is. [Acer via MobileWhack]