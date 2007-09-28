Why can't Sony just come out and say that they're making another PS3 model? We know it, they know it, and now the FCC knows it. While most of the details are blocked from the public eye, such as what size hard drive will be included, it does note that there will only be 2 USB ports and the card reader seems to have gone missing. Hopefully this will be that rumoured $399 40GB model we've been wishing for. [DailyTech]
FCC Reveals Details on New PS3 Model
