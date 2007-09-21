There's at least one guy on Family Guy that's used a computer in the last five years, as evidenced by this R2-D2 scene on last night's episode. It's a nice clip both to entertain you for 30 seconds on a Thursday afternoon, and to make you look forward to Futurama's return this November. No offence to Family Guy, but true nerds know which show's made by and for them. [Family Guy]
Family Guy Star Wars Scene Shows Slight Computer Knowledge
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.