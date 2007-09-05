File this in the realm of totally false (Logitech said "this is definitely made up"), but here's some fanart of a possible Logitech G25 keyboard. It has their EDGE-line stylings, but combines Optimus style changeable display keys with a scrolling circle pad on the left. Yeah, we could see ourselves using something like this, but if we really had to choose, we'd have them make the keyboard curved, like the Microsoft Ultimate Keyboards. Full version of the fake, complete with fakey fake specs, after the jump. [Thanks Tipster!]
Fake Logitech G25 Edge Fan Art Shows Optimus-Style Keys
