Eyes-on, Yamaha NX-B02 Bluetooth Speaker

The Yamaha NX-BO2 provides wireless streaming audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device. Utilizing the Enhanced Data Rate standard, it provides the fastest Bluetooth 2.0 connection available. Powered by either A/C adapter or 4 AA batteries, we doubt it will rock your socks off, but Yamaha claims their 2x5W amplifications sounds pretty good. We'll support the product if only for the awkward family moment when someone's cell streams audio from a...non-family video. 150 euros this December in Europe (though it's supposed to come Stateside as well). Bonus pics post jump.