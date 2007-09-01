Eyes-on, Yamaha A-S2000 Stereo Amplifier

Screw THX, we're rocking hi-fi baby! No, we were not sucked into a German time warp depositing us into IFA 1975. Yamaha is releasing a new high end stereo amplifier. The slick, retro aluminum front hides beefy "floating balanced" circuitry that separates and balances the path of the two audio channels for optimum signal clarity, delivering a signal-to-noise ratio of 120 dB.

The matching unit below is the CD-S2000. Both are hot. Both will run you well over 1000 euros. Both will be squeezed into my messenger bag for a quick sprint out of IFA.