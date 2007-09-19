Usually it's the Americans who want things bigger, but this gigantic clock was found in Japan. The Jumbo Twin Bell Alarm Clock is bound to wake up even the deepest sleeper with its giant ear shattering bells. Measuring in at 47cm and weighing nearly 6lbs this alarm clock is the real deal. The only question is where do you find a night stand big enough to keep this monstrosity. [TFTs]
Extra Large Alarm Clock is Extra Annoying
