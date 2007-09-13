Karl Jacob, an ex-Microsoft employee, has the world's fastest ethanol-based car. He took his run-of-the-mill Dodge Viper and had it converted from a regular gas guzzling monster to an ethanol chugger. While Jacob didn't drive the car himself, a driver from Super Viper hit 218 mph in July, a top speed record for an ethanol-based car during a standing mile. How much did this conversion end up costing Jacob? A paltry $200,000. [CNet]
Ex-MS Employee Has the World's Fastest Ethanol-Based Car
