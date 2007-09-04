Exclusive Photo of the iPhone Nano -- or Something Like That

Can this be possible? Can this be the fabled iPhone nano? Did someone got into his ninja gear, broke into John Ive's Secret Lair 1.5 miles below Apple HQ's at Infinite Loop and escaped alive after being chased by giant killing spider robots with chemical laser eyes?

We don't have a clue. The fact is that we found this amazing discovery in one of the darkest corners of IFA, a remote area where people wear David Hasselhoff Live in Taipei t-shirts, floggers tried to sell us iPod Terminators (don't ask) and Addy had to beat some guy's ass with her kung-fu mojo (video of this later) when he tried to whack me to get my JesusPhone.