Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Exclusive Photo of the iPhone Nano -- or Something Like That

iphone-clone.jpg Can this be possible? Can this be the fabled iPhone nano? Did someone got into his ninja gear, broke into John Ive's Secret Lair 1.5 miles below Apple HQ's at Infinite Loop and escaped alive after being chased by giant killing spider robots with chemical laser eyes?

We don't have a clue. The fact is that we found this amazing discovery in one of the darkest corners of IFA, a remote area where people wear David Hasselhoff Live in Taipei t-shirts, floggers tried to sell us iPod Terminators (don't ask) and Addy had to beat some guy's ass with her kung-fu mojo (video of this later) when he tried to whack me to get my JesusPhone.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

