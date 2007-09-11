Daum Electronics has released the Ergo Bike Premium 8i, an exercise bike that attempts to replicate the feel of a real bike. However, the real magic happens once you take it online. Not only can you compete on virtual versions of famous courses, such as the biking portion of Hawaii's Ironman Triathlon, but you get to compete against others as well. You'll receive detailed information on everyone's heart and breath rates, and this will allow you to get a real feel for your competition. However, I will warn you to be careful with bikes like these. Back at CES '07, I tried out a similar bike (not the 8i). And while it was 99.5% realistic, that fraction of a percent caused me to peddle much harder than necessary, and left me just short of an asthma attack. Long story short; unless you're a pro just go get a real bike, a real friend and go outside. [CNET]
Exercise Across The Web With The Ergo Bike Premium 8i
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.