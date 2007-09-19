Epson's Hello Kitty Laptops Will Ensure No One Wants to Steal Your Laptop

If you want to be too full of shame and self-loathing to pull your laptop out in a crowded coffee shop, this Hello Kitty Epson laptop was created with you in mind. Featuring a dizzying pattern all over the case in delightful pink and yellow colors, it's sure to make people question your sanity and taste wherever you go. They're loaded up with a Celeron M 1.73GHz chip, 1GB of memory, an 80GB hard drive and Windows Vista, and all they'll cost you is $1,640 and a few pounds of dignity. [Hello Kitty Hell via Crave]