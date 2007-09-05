Epson to Ship Lowest-Priced 1080p Projector Yet

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

epsonproduct.jpgWe just got the scoop from Epson: the company says it will indeed deliver that new-and-improved 1080p projector that we told you about earlier today to the United States this December. It will be called the Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 1080 UB, and most startling of all is its price: $2699, a full $300 less than its predecessor and the lowest price yet for a 1080p projector. That's full 1080p, 50,000:1 contrast ratio and 1600 lumens. Take the jump for the full fact sheet scoop, ship date and a gallery of pics.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
