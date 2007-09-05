Epson to Ship Lowest-Priced 1080p Projector Yet

We just got the scoop from Epson: the company says it will indeed deliver that new-and-improved 1080p projector that we told you about earlier today to the United States this December. It will be called the Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 1080 UB, and most startling of all is its price: $2699, a full $300 less than its predecessor and the lowest price yet for a 1080p projector. That's full 1080p, 50,000:1 contrast ratio and 1600 lumens. Take the jump for the full fact sheet scoop, ship date and a gallery of pics.